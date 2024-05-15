Traverse Theatre announces 2024 Edinburgh Fringe programme including The Sound Inside and Cyrano

The Traverse Theatre has unveiled the ten productions being staged for this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe – including eight premieres.

World premieres include So Young by Douglas Maxwell, a collaboration with Raw Material and the Citizens Theatre, A History of Paper by Oliver Emanuel and Gareth Williams, co-produced with Dundee Rep Theatre (the musical love story originated as a BBC Radio 4 drama) and My English Persian Kitchen by Hannah Khalil, in partnership with Soho Theatre – which features live cooking on stage.

Traverse 1 will host Same Team by Robbie Gordon and Jack Nurse, created with Street Soccer’s Women Players, which returns after a successful 2023 run, directed by Bryony Shanahan. In collaboration with Cusack Projects, the Traverse will present the UK premiere of The Sound Inside by Adam Rapp – which was nominated for six Tony Awards during its Broadway spell in 2019.

Traverse 1 will also present the world premiere of Natalie Palamides: WEER from Soho Theatre and the European premiere of Cyrano by Virginia Gay from Roast Productions – a gender-flipped retelling of the classic, directed by Clare Watson.

Traverse 2 will feature new works including Khawla Ibraheem’s world premiere of A Knock On The Roof (piece by piece productions), the European premiere of BATSHIT by Leah Shelton, and the UK premiere of In Two Minds by Joanne Ryan (Fishamble).

Every production at TravFest 2024 participates in the “£1 Tickets Project”, ensuring affordable access for low-income and young audience members.