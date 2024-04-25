Underbelly has unveiled its season of shows for the Edinburgh Fringe within the confines of the grand McEwan Hall.

After a successful run in the iconic Udderbelly in 2022 and two subsequent West End seasons, Rob Madge will return to the Fringe with the WhatsOnStage Award-winning My Son’s a Queer (But What Can You Do?) now in Underbelly’s largest venue at the Fringe. Further plans for the show are to be revealed.

Elsewhere, Hannah Gadsby will returns to Edinburgh for the first time since 2017 after winning the Edinburgh Comedy Award (and an Emmy) with their new show Woof!, while Alan Cumming and Forbes Masson, Alice Oseman, Salman Rushdie and more will appear as part of a partnership with the Edinburgh Book Festival.

Fringe Massaoke will come to McEwan Hall with two shows – Greatest Hits Live and Sing The Musicals, while there will also be appearances from Foil Arms and Hog, Austentatious, Amazing Bubble Man and Colin Cloud.

Underbelly at the Edinburgh Fringe runs from 31 July to 26 August.