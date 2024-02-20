Jaffa Cake musical and Miriam Margolyes announced in Pleasance’s Edinburgh Fringe season

Pleasance Theatre Trust has unveiled the first wave of shows at the upcoming Edinburgh Fringe Festival, marking the organisation’s 40th year at the event.

Among the highlights is the return of Miriam Margolyes with her new show, Margolyes & Dickens: The Best Bits, where she brings to life characters from Charles Dickens’ novels.

The lineup further includes the award-winning West End hit Showstopper! The Improvised Musical, the viral sensation Gwyneth Goes Skiing by Awkward Productions (featuring original songs by Leland (RuPaul, Troye Sivan, Cher) and a special video appearance by Trixie Mattel (RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars winner)), and David William Bryan’s shows Fragility of Man and In Loyal Company.

Also programmed are The Importance of Being…Earnest? and Gigglemug Theatre’s A Jaffa Cake Musical, a family-friendly comedy inspired by the 1991 tribunal that determined the true identity of a Jaffa Cake.

Comedy and variety acts include Rosie Jones, Jazz Emu, Two Hearts, Catherine Cohen and Arturo Brachetti.