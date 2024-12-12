whatsonstage white
RSC’s Twelfth Night releases first look images

Prasanna Puwanarajah’s production officially opens tonight

Tanyel Gumushan

| Stratford-upon-Avon |

12 December 2024

Twelfth Night
Freema Agyeman and Michael Grady-Hall in Twelfth Night, © Helen Murray

The Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) has released new photos of its production of Twelfth Night.

Leading the play are BAFTA and Olivier-nominated actor Samuel West as Malvolio and WhatsOnStage Award winner Gwyneth Keyworth, making her RSC debut as Viola. They are joined by Freema Agyeman, also making her RSC debut as Olivia, and award-winner Bally Gill as Orsino.

Also cast are Emily Benjamin (as Priest), Norman Bowman (as Antonio), George Fletcher (as Second Officer/Orsino’s Attendant), Demetri Goritsas (as Sir Andrew Aguecheek), Michael Grady-Hall (as Feste), Danielle Henry (as Maria), Michael Lyle (as First Officer/Orsino’s Attendant), Cat McKeever (as Sea Captain), Daniel Millar (as Fabian), Reece Miller (as Orsino’s Attendant), Charlotte O’Leary (as Olivia’s Woman), Thom Petty (as Curio), Rhys Rusbatch (as Sebastian), Joplin Sibtain (as Sir Toby Belch), Tom Sowinski (as Orsino’s Attendant), and David Whitworth (Valentine).

Prasanna Puwanarajah returns to the RSC to direct Shakespeare’s comedy of mistaken identity and unrequited love. The creative team also includes James Cotterill as set and costume designer, Zoe Spurr as lighting designer, George Dennis as sound designer, Polly Bennett as movement director, and hit musician Matt Maltese as composer.

Twelfth Night runs at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre until 18 January 2025.

