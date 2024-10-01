Theatre News

RSC announces Twelfth Night’s lead casting – with Matt Maltese joining as composer

The production runs in the venue’s main theatre this Christmas

1 October 2024

TWELFTH NIGHT
The Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) has announced the initial casting for its upcoming production of Twelfth Night.

BAFTA and Olivier-nominated actor Samuel West (known for his roles in All Creatures Great and Small, Slow Horses, and Darkest Hour) is set to play Malvolio. West returns to the RSC after previously performing in lead roles in Richard II (2000) and Hamlet (2001).

Joining him will be WhatsOnStage Award-winner Gwyneth Keyworth (To Kill a Mockingbird, Black Mirror, Game of Thrones, and Alex Rider), making her RSC debut as Viola.

The production will also mark the theatre debut of British-Canadian singer-songwriter Matt Maltese, who will serve as the composer. Maltese is known for his viral hits such as “As The World Caves In” and “Everyone Adores You (at least I do)”.

Twelfth Night will be directed by Prasanna Puwanarajah, returning to the RSC to helm Shakespeare’s comedy of mistaken identity and unrequited love.

The creative team includes James Cotterill as set and costume designer, Zoe Spurr as lighting designer, George Dennis as sound designer, Polly Bennett as movement director, and Matthew Dewsbury as casting director.

The production will run at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre from Thursday, 5 December 2024 to Saturday, 18 January 2025. Further casting announcements will be made later this month.

