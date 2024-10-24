RSC reveals full casting for Twelfth Night

The Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) has revealed complete casting for its upcoming production of Twelfth Night.

Joining previously announced BAFTA and Olivier-nominated actor Samuel West (All Creatures Great and Small, Slow Horses, Darkest Hour) as Malvolio and WhatsOnStage Award winner Gwyneth Keyworth (To Kill a Mockingbird, Black Mirror, Game of Thrones, Alex Rider), making her RSC debut as Viola, will be Freema Agyeman (Doctor Who, New Amsterdam) as Olivia and Bally Gill (Slow Horses, Interview with the Vampire) as Orsino.

Also cast are Emily Benjamin (as Priest), Norman Bowman (as Antonio), George Fletcher (as Second Officer/Orsino’s Attendant), Demetri Goritsas (as Sir Andrew Aguecheek), Michael Grady-Hall (as Feste), Danielle Henry (as Maria), Michael Lyle (as First Officer/Orsino’s Attendant), Cat McKeever (as Sea Captain), Daniel Millar (as Fabian), Reece Miller (as Orsino’s Attendant), Charlotte O’Leary (as Olivia’s Woman), Thom Petty (as Curio), Rhys Rusbatch (as Sebastian), Joplin Sibtain (as Sir Toby Belch), Tom Sowinski (as Orsino’s Attendant), and David Whitworth (Valentine).

Prasanna Puwanarajah, returning to the RSC to direct Shakespeare’s comedy of mistaken identity and unrequited love, commented: “I’m delighted and honoured to be back in the RSC rehearsal rooms working on this beautiful play with such a terrific company of performers and creative collaborators; some are new to the RSC and some are veterans of the company, some are long-term collaborators of mine and some are exciting and wonderful new creative partnerships. They are a kind, creative, bold and soulful group of artists, and I’m so grateful to casting director Matthew Dewsbury, the whole of the RSC casting department and to Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey for their work in putting together this stunning ensemble.”

The creative team also includes James Cotterill as set and costume designer, Zoe Spurr as lighting designer, George Dennis as sound designer, Polly Bennett as movement director, and Matt Maltese as composer.

Twelfth Night will run at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre from 5 December 2024 to 18 January 2025.