Theatre News

Orange Tree Theatre announces full cast of Twelfth Night including Sex Education’s Patricia Allison

Tom Littler’s production begins performances next month

Tom Millward

Tom Millward

| Richmond |

1 October 2024

Jane Asher, Patricia Allison and Oliver Ford Davies in a promotional image for Twelfth Night at the Orange Tree Theatre
Jane Asher, Patricia Allison and Oliver Ford Davies, © photo by Rebecca Need-Menear, costumes by Anett Black, hair and make-up by Shari Rendle

The Orange Tree Theatre in Richmond has revealed complete casting for its upcoming staging of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night.

Directed by the venue’s artistic director Tom Littler, the production will begin performances on 23 November, ahead of an official opening on 29 November and a run through to 25 January 2025.

Joining Jane Asher (as Maria) and Oliver Ford Davies (as Malvolio) will be Patricia Allison (as Viola), Stefan Bednarczyk (as Feste), Clive Francis (as Sir Toby Belch), Tom Kanji (as Duke Orsino), Corey Montague-Sholay (as Antonio), Robert Mountford (as Sir Andrew Aguecheek), Dorothea Myer-Bennett (as Olivia) and Tyler-Jo Richardson (as Sebastian). Casting is by Matilda James.

Littler said: “There is a special pleasure to watching Shakespeare in an intimate setting, and I can’t wait to discover the poetry, poignancy and wit of Twelfth Night at the Orange Tree. We are delighted to welcome back Jane, Oliver, Clive, Dorothea and Robert to the OT, where all five have given such extraordinary performances. And we are equally thrilled to see five actors making their OT debuts: Stefan Bednarczyk, Tom Kanji, Corey Montague-Sholay and Tyler-Jo Richardson, and the magnetic Patricia Allison as Viola.”

The creative team also includes set and costume designers Neil Irish and Anett Black, lighting designer William Reynolds, sound designer and composer Matt Eaton, movement director Julia Cave, assistant director Rosie Tricks and fight director Philip D’Orléans.

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

Laurie P

Lucie Jones and Laurie Perkins perform “With You” from Ghost

She stars in a West End concert staging next week