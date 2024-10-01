Orange Tree Theatre announces full cast of Twelfth Night including Sex Education’s Patricia Allison

The Orange Tree Theatre in Richmond has revealed complete casting for its upcoming staging of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night.

Directed by the venue’s artistic director Tom Littler, the production will begin performances on 23 November, ahead of an official opening on 29 November and a run through to 25 January 2025.

Joining Jane Asher (as Maria) and Oliver Ford Davies (as Malvolio) will be Patricia Allison (as Viola), Stefan Bednarczyk (as Feste), Clive Francis (as Sir Toby Belch), Tom Kanji (as Duke Orsino), Corey Montague-Sholay (as Antonio), Robert Mountford (as Sir Andrew Aguecheek), Dorothea Myer-Bennett (as Olivia) and Tyler-Jo Richardson (as Sebastian). Casting is by Matilda James.

Littler said: “There is a special pleasure to watching Shakespeare in an intimate setting, and I can’t wait to discover the poetry, poignancy and wit of Twelfth Night at the Orange Tree. We are delighted to welcome back Jane, Oliver, Clive, Dorothea and Robert to the OT, where all five have given such extraordinary performances. And we are equally thrilled to see five actors making their OT debuts: Stefan Bednarczyk, Tom Kanji, Corey Montague-Sholay and Tyler-Jo Richardson, and the magnetic Patricia Allison as Viola.”

The creative team also includes set and costume designers Neil Irish and Anett Black, lighting designer William Reynolds, sound designer and composer Matt Eaton, movement director Julia Cave, assistant director Rosie Tricks and fight director Philip D’Orléans.