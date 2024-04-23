Orange Tree Theatre announces new season details

The Richmond venue has mapped out plans into 2025

The Orange Tree Theatre has unveiled additional information for its 2024 autumn season, featuring a mix of world premieres, revivals, and community programming.

Coming next month is Suite in Three Keys, directed by the venue’s artistic director Tom Littler, featuring Stephen Boxer, Emma Fielding, Tara Fitzgerald, and Steffan Rizzi. The production of Noël Coward’s play presents three separate stories unfolding in a luxury Swiss hotel suite – it runs from 24 May to 6 July.

The designer is Louie Whitemore, while the lighting designer is Chris McDonnell, sound designer and composer is Tom Attwood, associate designer is Jessica Staton and casting director Matilda James.

The season will feature the world premiere of David Edgar’s Here in America, directed by James Dacre. Set in 1952 Hollywood, the play imagines a confrontation between director Elia Kazan and playwright Arthur Miller amidst the backdrop of McCarthyism. It runs from 14 September to 19 October.

Following Here in America, JMK Award winner Adam Karim directs Rajiv Joseph’s Guards at the Taj, a humorous and surprising play set in 1648 India. Designed by Roisin Jenner, it runs from 26 October to 16 November.

Additionally, the venue will present a 1940s-set production of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, directed by Littler. This revival stars Jane Asher and Oliver Ford Davies, and runs from 23 November to 25 January 2025.

Over Christmas, the Orange Tree will host Hannah Khalil’s adaptation of Treasure Island, bringing Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic novel to life with a fresh perspective. The show will feature the OT Young Company, who join forces with Carne associate director Natasha Rickman and a professional creative team.

Into 2025, the venue has revealed it’ll stage a 250th anniversary production of Sheridan’s The Rivals, directed by Littler. More information will be revealed this autumn.