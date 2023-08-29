Cast for She Stoops to Conquer at the Orange Tree confirmed

Casting has been revealed for the new production of Oliver Goldsmith’s 18th century comedy She Stoops to Conquer at the Orange Tree Theatre in Richmond.

Set to appear in the piece, directed by Tom Littler with Francesca Ellis, will be Freddie Fox (The Great) and Tanya Reynolds (Sex Education) as Charles Marlow and Kate Hardcastle, while David Horovitch (Miss Marple) and Greta Scacchi (War and Peace) will play Mr and Mrs Hardcastle.

They are joined by Sabrina Bartlett (Bridgerton), Richard Derrington (The Tempest), Guy Hughes (Cyrano) and Robert Mountford (Spike).

The production, which relocates Goldsmith’s farcical action to a 1930s country house, opens on 22 November, with previews from 18 November, and runs until 6 January. It has set and costumes by Neil Irish and Anett Black, lighting by Jonathan Chan, music and sound by Tom Attwood and movement by Julia Cave.

Littler said today: “We are delighted to welcome such a tremendous company for Oliver Goldsmith’s heartwarming and hilarious play. Two hundred and fifty years since it premiered, it remains one of the liveliest, sharpest, and most generous plays in the canon. She Stoops to Conquer brought laughter back into the 18th century theatre, but it also introduced a new level of acute psychology and paved the way for Oscar Wilde, Noël Coward and more.”