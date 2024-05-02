Full cast joining Les Dennis in Twelfth Night confirmed

Complete casting has been revealed for Shakespeare North Playhouse and Not Too Tame’s upcoming production of Twelfth Night.

Les Dennis will take on the role of Malvolio in a “contemporary revamp” of the classic comedy, set against the backdrop of the music industry. His notable stage credits include Hairspray, Only Fools and Horses, 42nd Street, The Addams Family, Spamalot and She Loves Me, among many others.

Joining Dennis will be Louise Haggerty (A Midsummer Night’s Dream) as Feste, Tom Sturgess (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as Sebastian, Reuben Johnson (Prisoners’ Wives) as Orsino / Aguecheek, Jack Brown (Early Doors) as Sir Toby Belch, Georgia Frost (Brief Encounter) as Viola, Purvi Pamar (The Book Thief) as Olivia and Kate James (A Midsummer Night’s Dream) as Maria / Antonia.

The piece will be helmed by Jimmy Fairhurst, artistic director of Not Too Tame, who previously collaborated with Shakespeare North Playhouse on a production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Laura Collier, creative director at Shakespeare North Playhouse, comments, “We are so thrilled to once again collaborate with our associate artists, Not Too Tame, to bring Twelfth Night to life at Shakespeare North Playhouse. This production promises to be a dynamic fusion of Shakespearean tradition and contemporary flair, offering audiences an exhilarating theatrical experience unlike any other. Not Too Tame are a superb creative powerhouse who consistently produce high-quality, unique, and poignant work that celebrates and platforms working-class narratives and actors.

“Twelfth Night is a comedy that mirrors the complexities of life itself, exploring the breadth of human relationships and societal dynamics. This production promises an experience that will linger in the hearts and minds of our audiences long after the final bow.”

Twelfth Night will have set and costume design by Good Teeth, lighting design by Benny Goodman, sound design by Ivan Stott, compositions by Dean Fairhurst (aka Standin’ Man), vocal coaching by Anita Gilbert, movement direction by Richard Roe and fight direction by Bethan Clark. Casting is by Claire Bleasdale.

Twelfth Night will run from 7 to 29 June 2024, with a press night scheduled for 11 June.