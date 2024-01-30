Richard, My Richard announces world premiere cast

Exclusive: Complete casting has been announced for historical author Philippa Gregory’s debut play, Richard, My Richard.

Taking inspiration from Shakespeare’s Richard III, the piece begins with the monarch realising he’s been found in a Leicester city car park. As Richard believes he’s in heaven, History must tell the undead king that all isn’t as he would imagine.

Gregory previously commented: “I was inspired to write this play after having the privilege to attend the internment of Richard lll at Leicester. I wanted to write a play about the real Richard and the people – especially the influential women- around him. Then the most important character walked into the play – History – who in an absent-minded moment has given us such a dark picture of the king whose motto was loyalty and whose passion was chivalry.”

The cast of Richard, My Richard includes Kyle Rowe (The Devil’s Hour) as Richard, Tom Kanji (Julius Caesar) as History, Tyler Dobbs (Tom’s Midnight Garden) as George/Buckingham, Jennifer Matter (Arthur & Merlin: Knights of Camelot) as Queen, Olivier Award nominee Tori Burgess (Pride & Prejudice* [*Sort Of]) as Anne, Laura Smithers (Clarion) as Margaret, Matt Concannon (The Girl on the Train) as Edward/Thomas Stanley, and Mary Savage (Who the F—k is Shakespeare) as Elizabeth.

Richard, My Richard is directed by Katie Posner and produced by Shakespeare North Playhouse and Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds, in association with Daniel Schumann. The play runs at Shakespeare North Playhouse from 8 to 30 March 2024 (with a press night set for 12 March), and Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds from 12 to 27 April 2024.