Full cast announced for 2:22 A Ghost Story in the West End

The show is back at the Gielgud Theatre

The WhatsOnStage Award-winning play 2:22 A Ghost Story is heading back to the West End this summer – and full casting has been revealed.

Written by Danny Robins and directed by Matthew Dunster and Isabel Marr, the thriller revolves around a woman named Jenny, who believes she is being haunted at 2:22am every night.

Set to star will be Stacey Dooley and James Buckley, who are now set to be joined by Joe McFadden (The Rocky Horror Show) and Donna Air (The Split).

2:22 A Ghost Story has been seen by over 690,000 people to date. It has been staged in 18 UK cities including London, as well as international seasons in Los Angeles and Melbourne.

The production originally premiered in 2020 at the Noël Coward Theatre, starring Lily Allen, Julia Chan, Hadley Fraser, and Jake Wood, going on to win the WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Play, with Allen and Wood also being honoured for their performances. It has since played at the Gielgud Theatre, Criterion Theatre, Lyric Theatre and Apollo Theatre.

Many notable names have appeared in the show in its various locations, including Stephanie Beatriz, Giovanna Fletcher, Tom Felton, Mandip Gill, Laura Whitmore, Matt Willis and Cheryl to name just a few.

Further casting is to be confirmed.

2:22 A Ghost Story features set design by Anna Fleischle, costume design by Cindy Lin, lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound by Ian Dickinson for Autograph Sound and illusions by Chris Fisher, with casting by Matilda James.

The current UK and Ireland tour of the show continues through to August, meaning 2:22 will be running concurrently in Manchester, then Dublin and London.

Produced by Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, Isobel David and Kater Gordon, 2:22 A Ghost Story returns to the Gielgud Theatre from 25 May until 4 August, with tickets going on sale on 24 April.