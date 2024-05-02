Casting revealed for The Secret Garden at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

The classic tale is reimagined in a new adaptation

Full casting and creative team has been revealed for the new stage adaptation of The Secret Garden, playing outdoors at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre.

The theatrical version of Frances Hodgson Burnett’s classic story is adapted by Holly Robinson and Anna Himali Howard, with Howard also directing the production.

The tale follows Mary, a young girl who is torn from her home and relocated to the home of an uncle she’s never met. There, she discovers a hidden garden full of wonder.

Set to appear will be Theo Angel (Colin), Richard Clews (Ben Weatherstaff), George Fletcher (Dr Craven), Amanda Hadingue (Mrs Medlock), Molly Hewitt-Richards (Martha), Jack Humphrey (Archibald Craven), Avita Jay (Champa), Hannah Khalique-Brown (Mary Lennox), Patrick Osborne (Captain Lennox), Sharan Phull (Lata/The Robin), Archana Ramaswamy (Padma) and Brydie Service (Dickon).

Running from 15 June to 20 July, the show’s creative team includes Priyanka Basu (consultant historian and translator), Laura Cubitt (puppetry consultant), Will Dickie (movement director), Tingying Dong (sound designer), Gillian Greer (dramaturg), James Hassett (season associate sound designer), Howard, Polly Jerrold (casting director), Mishra Music (Ford Collier and Kate Griffin) (composer), Jai Morjaria (lighting designer), Ita O’Brien (intimacy director), Hana Pascal Keegan (associate director), Khadija Raza (costume designer), Robinson and Leslie Travers (set designer).

Tickets are on sale below.