Titanique in the West End – first look photos released

The new musical has docked in London!

Titanique has started performances at the Criterion Theatre, and first-look images have been released.

Combining the music of Celine Dion with the blockbuster film Titanic, Titanique has become an off-Broadway sensation, receiving critical acclaim and multiple awards since its premiere. It features a raft of Dion’s iconic songs including “My Heart Will Go On”, “All By Myself”, and “To Love You More”.

Co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle, and Constantine Rousouli, Titanique premiered off-Broadway in June 2022 at Asylum Theater, starring Mindelle and Rousouli as Celine Dion and Jack Dawson. After several sold-out extensions, the musical transferred to the Daryl Roth Theatre on 20 November 2022.

Starring in the London production are Darren Bennett as Victor Garber/Luigi, WhatsOnStage Award winner Lauren Drew as Céline, WhatsOnStage Award nominee Jordan Luke Gage as Cal, Daytime Emmy nominee Stephen Guarino (Showtime’s I’m Dying Up Here, Titanique in New York) as Ruth, WhatsOnStage Award nominee Rob Houchen as Jack, Kat Ronney as Rose, WhatsOnStage Award nominee Charlotte Wakefield as Molly Brown and WhatsOnStage Award nominee Layton Williams as the Iceberg.

Completing the company are Freddie King (Gentlemen Prefer Blondes), Adrianne Langley (Sixties Girls), Madison Swan (The Book of Mormon), Rodney Vubya (The Book of Mormon) and Kristina Walz (Titanique in New York). We recently invited the cast to take on our WhatsOnStage Sixty-Second Summary challenge, which you can watch below.

Titanique is directed by Blue (RuPaul’s Drag Race) and choreographed by Ellenore Scott (Funny Girl, Little Shop of Horrors), with music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by IRNE Award winner Nicholas James Connell. The creative team also includes set designers Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and Grace Laubacher, costume designer Alejo Vietti, lighting designer Paige Seber, sound designer Lawrence Schober and casting directors Pearson Casting.

Titanique won seven major awards during the 2022/23 theatre season, including three Lucille Lortel Awards, the Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Musical, Las Culturistas’ Culture Award for Best Indoor Performance, and two Dorian Awards.

A press night is set for 9 January 2025.