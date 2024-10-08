Full Titanique company announced for West End premiere

Titanique has announced the complete company for its West End run.

Combining the music of Celine Dion with the blockbuster film Titanic, Titanique has become an off-Broadway sensation, receiving critical acclaim and multiple awards since its premiere. It features a raft of Dion’s iconic songs including “My Heart Will Go On”, “All by Myself”, and “To Love You More”.

It will now sail into the West End for a run at the Criterion Theatre, beginning on 9 December 2024, ahead of a press night on 9 January 2025.

Co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle, and Constantine Rousouli, Titanique premiered off-Broadway in June 2022 at Asylum Theater, starring Mindelle and Rousouli as Celine Dion and Jack Dawson. After several sold-out extensions, the musical transferred to the Daryl Roth Theatre on 20 November 2022.

Set to star in the show will be Darren Bennett (Singin’ in the Rain, Grease) as Victor Garber / Luigi, WhatsOnStage Award-winner Lauren Drew (Six, Legally Blonde) as Céline, WhatsOnStage Award-nominee Jordan Luke Gage (Bonnie and Clyde, Romeo in & Juliet) as Cal, Daytime Emmy nominee Stephen Guarino (Showtime’s I’m Dying Up Here, Titanique in New York) as Ruth, WhatsOnStage Award-nominee Rob Houchen (Les Misérables, Eugenius!) as Jack, Kat Ronney (Hex, Hamlet) as Rose, Charlotte Wakefield (Spring Awakening, The Great British Bake Off Musical) as Molly Brown and Layton Williams (Cabaret, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie ) as the Iceberg.

Completing the company are Freddie King (Gentlemen Prefer Blondes), Adrianne Langley (Sixties Girls), Madison Swan (The Book of Mormon), Rodney Vubya (The Book of Mormon) and Kristina Walz (Titanique in New York).

Producers Eva Price and Michael Harrison said: “We’re overjoyed to see this production come to life in the UK, and thrilled to have brought together this dream team to launch our West End season. When we first set out to cast Titanique, we knew we needed an ensemble that could bring the perfect mix of humour, heart, and talent to this wildly fun show. We can’t wait to welcome them all aboard the ship in London and for audiences to experience the star power this cast will bring to our story.”

Titanique is directed by Blue (RuPaul’s Drag Race) and choreographed by Ellenore Scott (Funny Girl, Little Shop of Horrors), with music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by IRNE Award-winner Nicholas James Connell. The creative team also includes set designers Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and Grace Laubacher, costume designer Alejo Vietti, lighting designer Paige Seber, sound designer Lawrence Schober and casting directors Pearson Casting.

Titanique won seven major awards during the 2022/23 theatre season, including three Lucille Lortel Awards, the Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Musical, Las Culturistas’ Culture Award for Best Indoor Performance, and two Dorian Awards.

Tickets are on sale now below.