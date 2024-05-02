Full Carousel concert cast confirmed

The show will play at the Southbank Centre

Full casting has been confirmed for Rodgers and Hammerstein’s beloved musical, Carousel, which is set to play at the Royal Festival Hall for a one-night-only concert on Saturday 13 July 2024.

The show, that followers a tortured and deeply flawed carousel barker, features a much-loved score including iconic songs such as “You’ll Never Walk Alone”, “Mister Snow”, and “If I Loved You”.

As already revealed, leading the show will be Jamie Muscato as the carousel barker, Billy Bigelow, alongside Christine Allado as Julie Jordan and Rebecca Caine as Nettie Fowler.

Joining them are Ahmed Hamad as Enoch Snow, Charlotte Jaconelli as Carrie Pipperidge, David Mildon as the Narrator, Tim Prottey-Jones as Jigger Craigin, and Verity Quade as Mrs.Mullin. The performance will also include a Trinity Laban musical theatre ensemble and a 30-piece orchestra.

Presented by Lambert Jackson and Positive Sum, the concert is directed by Emma Butler (Side Show in Concert) with musical direction by Adam Hoskins (Once in Concert).

