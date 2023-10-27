Side Show to be staged in concert at The London Palladium with lead casting confirmed

Rachel Tucker and Louise Dearman will take on the iconic roles of the Hilton twins

Exclusive: West End favourites Louise Dearman (Wicked) and Rachel Tucker (currently guest starring in Sunset Boulevard) are set to play Daisy and Violet Hilton in a one-night-only Side Show in Concert at The London Palladium next spring.

The cult 1997 Broadway musical tells the story of the conjoined twins, who evolved from a novelty sideshow act into famous stage performers in the 1930s. Written by Bill Russell (book and lyrics, with additional book material by Bill Condon) and Henry Krieger (music), the show features such standards as “Who Will Love Me As I Am?” and “I Will Never Leave You”.

Joining Tucker and Dearman (who previously played Daisy Hilton in a revival at Southwark Playhouse) in the cast will be Bradley Jaden (currently starring in Sondheim’s Old Friends), taking on the role of Terry, and Tosh Wanogho-Maud (Ain’t Too Proud), who will play Buddy. Additional casting will be announced in due course.

Presented by Lambert Jackson, the production will be directed by Emma Butler, with Adam Hoskins serving as musical director.

Side Show in Concert will be staged at The London Palladium on Sunday, 3 March 2024.

Sign up to our newsletter for more