Complete casting has been unveiled for the concert premiere of Diana the Musical, which plays at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith this December.

This newly staged version of the show will see the tale split into two parts, with an older Diana both narrating and reflecting back on her life and that of her 19-year old self. As already revealed, leading the piece will be Kerry Ellis (Wicked, Anything Goes) and Maiya Quansah-Breed (original cast member of Six), playing the eponymous princess at different stages of her life. Joining them will be Loose Women favourite Denise Welch, guest starring in the role of the Queen.

In additional and freshly confirmed today, Come from Away and Wicked‘s Alice Fearn will take on the role of Camilla Parker Bowles. Playing Prince Charles will be Andy Coxon (West Side Story, Beautiful – The Carole King Musical). Jay Perry (Back To The Future, Hamilton) will play James Hewitt, Diana’s lover for half a decade. Aleyna Mohanraj (Annie Get Your Gun, The Secret Garden) will play Sarah Spencer, Diana’s sister. The production will also feature an ensemble cast of students from Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance.

Numbers in the show include “Secrets and Lies”, “Here Comes James Hewitt” and “She Moves In the Most Modern Ways”.

It will be staged at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith on 4 December 2023 at 7.30pm, with direction by Owen Horsley, who is an associate artist of the Royal Shakespeare Company and associate director of Cheek By Jowl. Recent productions include War of the Roses at the RSC. Adam Hoskins (Annie Get Your Gun) will act as musical supervisor, while the piece is produced by Lambert Jackson and Cuffe and Taylor.

