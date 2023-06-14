Exclusive: Diana musical is coming to London

Exclusive: The cult favourite Diana the Musical is set to be presented on UK shores for the first time.

Penned by Joe DiPietro (What’s New Pussycat?) and Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan, who previously collaborated on Memphis, the show charts the rise of Diana Spencer as she becomes the princess of the people. It played on Broadway in the autumn of 2021, becoming a viral legend after landing on Netflix that same year.

Numbers in the show include “Secrets and Lies”, “Here Comes James Hewitt” and “She Moves In the Most Modern Ways”.

This new concert version of the show will see the tale split into two parts, with an older Diana both narrating and reflecting back on her life and that of her 19-year old self. Taking on the roles of the two Dianas will be Kerry Ellis (Wicked, Anything Goes) and Maiya Quansah-Breed (original cast member of Six).

Also set to appear will be Loose Women favourite Denise Welch, guest starring in the role of the Queen.

It will be staged at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith on 4 December 2023 at 7.30pm, with direction by Owen Horsley, who is an associate artist of the Royal Shakespeare Company and associate director of Cheek By Jowl. Recent productions include War of the Roses at the RSC. Adam Hoskins (Annie Get Your Gun) will act as musical supervisor, while the piece is produced by Lambert Jackson and Cuffe and Taylor.