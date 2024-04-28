West End performer speaks out after stage door incidents

The stage door is a special moment for many – but performers have asked for the right to their own time

The stage door can be a special time for many performers – a chance, post-curtain call, to meet fans and theatre enthusiasts who want programmes or merchandise signed, to pose for photos or simply a chance to celebrate shows.

But Hadestown star Melanie La Barrie, who currently played Hermes in the Tony Award-winning show, has highlighted publicly that this can only be done if a performer is comfortable with it.

Taking to social media twice this week, she shared: “Please. Please. If I’ve walked away from stage door and I’ve put my headphones on, please do not run after me and grab me from behind. It is a scary thing and makes anxiety and adrenaline run through my body which then takes a long time to leave. Please. I beg you. Thank you.”

Despite this plea, this was followed soon after by a second incident that La Barrie shared on X (formerly Twitter), saying: “After asking people not to grab me, I was grabbed again at stage door tonight to be asked to take a picture after I said I wasn’t taking pics in the rain. So I won’t be doing any stage door again for a while. Sorry folks.”

Many stars will walk out and wave to fans, like La Barrie was attempting to do, without stopping to sign programmes or interact with those assembled, which is, of course, entirely within their right. An example of this is in the video below.

Lea Salonga, last year, was confronted by unexpected fans who had entered through the stage door to talk to her inside her dressing room following her Broadway turn in Here Lies Love, with Salonga warning against the “entitlement” of a very small minority of spectators.

The Book of Mormon star Steven Webb tweeted in response to La Barrie’s post: “Sometimes I’m too tired to engage and just wave and head home, only to be met with angry DM’s calling me rude. I’ve been grabbed, followed and kissed without consent. Please respect boundaries.”