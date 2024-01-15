Cast including Ted Lasso’s James Lance announced for Uncle Vanya at the Orange Tree Theatre

Casting has been announced for the Orange Tree Theatre’s revival of Anton Chekhov’s tragi-comic Uncle Vanya, under the direction of Trevor Nunn.

The cast features Emmy Award-nominee James Lance (Ted Lasso) in the role of Vanya, alongside David Ahmad, William Chubb, Juliet Garricks, Madeleine Gray, WhatsOnStage Award nominee Andrew Richardson, Lily Sacofsk, and Susan Tracy.

The production, supported by Derek Robinson, is scheduled to run from March 2 to April 13. The creative team behind the Orange Tree Theatre’s production includes Leah Harris as associate director, Simon Daw as designer, Johanna Town as lighting designer, Max Pappenheim as sound designer, and Matilda James CDG as casting director.

Nunn, who also adapts the text, said today: “Uncle Vanya is a masterpiece of naturalistic theatre, requiring of the audience total belief in each and every character and situation. So, it is a great privilege for me to have the opportunity to investigate Chekhov’s multi-layered human comedy in the intimate, inclusive and immersive environment of the Orange Tree Theatre. The keenness of my anticipation has now been multiplied by having assembled a cast of brilliant actors to explore all three dimensions of this famous play.”