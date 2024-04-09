Finn Cole to star in European premiere of Red Speedo

The Peaky Blinders star will be diving into his stage debut

Finn Cole (Peaky Blinders, Animal Kingdom) is set to make his professional stage debut in the European premiere of Red Speedo.

Described as “thrilling and dangerous” by our New York sister site during its 2016 Off-Broadway run, the play is written by Lucas Hnath (A Doll’s House, Part 2) and tells the story of Ray (played by Cole), a swimmer on the brink of international glory and a life-changing sponsorship deal until performance-enhancing drugs are discovered in the club’s refrigerator.

Under the direction of Matthew Dunster (2:22 A Ghost Story), the creative team includes designer Anna Fleischle, associate designer and costume designer Cat Fuller, lighting designer Sally Ferguson, sound designer Holly Khan, casting director Matilda James, fight director RC-Annie, and accent coach Aundrea Fudge.

Co-produced by David Adkin, Red Speedo officially opens at Richmond’s Orange Tree Theatre on 18 July, following previews from 13 July, and runs until 10 August.