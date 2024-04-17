Photos

London Tide at the National Theatre – first look

The show, based on Charles Dickens’ Our Mutual Friend, officially opens at the Lyttelton Theatre tonight

Tom Millward
London
Jamael Westman (as Eugene Wrayburn) in a scene from London Tide at the National Theatre
Jamael Westman in London Tide, © Marc Brenner

The National Theatre has released first-look images for Ben Power’s adaptation of Charles Dickens’ Our Mutual Friend, titled London Tide.

Helmed by director Ian Rickson, known for his work on Translations, the production also features original songs by renowned composer PJ Harvey.

The story unfolds against the backdrop of a raging storm, during which a body is discovered in the Thames River. As the plot unravels, two young women facing an uncertain future take centre stage.

Ami Tredrea (as Lizzie Hexam) and Bella Maclean (as Bella Wilfer) in a scene from London Tide at the National Theatre
Ami Tredrea and Bella Maclean, © Marc Brenner

The cast includes Beth Alsbury (as Lavinia Wilfer), Joe Armstrong (as Roger Riderhood), Crystal Condie (as Miss Potterson), Laura Cubitt (as Nancy), Jonathan Dryden Taylor (as Mr Cleaver), Brandon Grace (as Charley Hexam), Scott Karim (as Bradley Headstone), Stephen Kennedy (as Reg Wilfer), Joshua Lacey (as Inspector Bucket), Penny Layden (as Mary Wilfer), Bella Maclean (as Bella Wilfer), Tom Mothersdale (as John Rokesmith), Ellie-May Sheridan (as Jenny Wren), Ami Tredrea (as Lizzie Hexam), WhatsOnStage Award winner Jamael Westman (as Eugene Wrayburn), Peter Wight (as Noddy Boffin), WhatsOnStage Award winner Jake Wood (as Gaffer Hexam) and Rufus Wright (as Mortimer Lightwood), alongside Miya James and Liam Prince-Donnelly

Understudies include Hayley Chilvers (Nancy), Eric Mok (Charlie Hexam), Georgia Silver (Bella Wilfer), and John Vernon (Reg Wilfer/Noddy Boffin/Mortimer Lightwood).

Jamael Westman (as Eugene Wrayburn), Ami Tredrea (as Lizzie Hexam) and the company of London Tide at the National Theatre
Jamael Westman and Ami Tredrea, © Marc Brenner

The creative team includes WhatsOnStage Award-winning set and costume designer Bunny Christie, WhatsOnStage Award-winning lighting designer Jack Knowles, music director Ian Ross, co-sound designers Tingying Dong and Christopher Shutt, movement director Anna Morrissey, video designer Hayley Egan, fight director Terry King, casting director Bryony Jarvis-Taylor, voice and dialect coach Simon Money, associate set designer Verity Sadler and staff director Yasmin Hafesji.

London Tide runs at the Lyttelton Theatre until 22 June.

Brandon Grace (as Charley Hexam) and Jake Wood (as Gaffer Hexam) in a scene from London Tide at the National Theatre
Brandon Grace and Jake Wood, © Marc Brenner
Ami Tredrea (as Lizzie Hexam) in London Tide at the National Theatre
Ami Tredrea, © Marc Brenner
Bella Maclean (as Bella Wilfer) and Peter Wight (as Noddy Boffin) in London Tide at the National Theatre
Bella Maclean and Peter Wight, © Marc Brenner
Bella Maclean (as Bella Wilfer) in London Tide at the National Theatre
Bella Maclean, © Marc Brenner
Brandon Grace (as Charley Hexam), Jake Wood (as Gaffer Hexam) and Ami Tredrea (as Lizzie Hexam) in London Tide at the National Theatre
Brandon Grace, Jake Wood and Ami Tredrea, © Marc Brenner
Crystal Condie (as Miss Potterson) in London Tide at the National Theatre
Crystal Condie, © Marc Brenner
Joe Armstrong (as Roger Riderhood) in London Tide at the National Theatre
Joe Armstrong, © Marc Brenner
Tom Mothersdale (as Rokesmith) in London Tide at the National Theatre
Tom Mothersdale, © Marc Brenner
The cast of London Tide at the National Theatre
The cast of London Tide, © Marc Brenner