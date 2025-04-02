Welsh National Theatre unveils first season featuring artistic director Michael Sheen

Welsh National Theatre has announced its debut season, first appointments and creative pathways.

The company was established earlier this year by Michael Sheen, who serves as artistic director. Sheen’s vision is to create world-class work from Wales and take it to the world, “bringing together Welsh talent to create ambitious theatre which makes the country’s story come alive.”

Two productions have been revealed. First up is Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize-winning Our Town, which Swansea-born director Francesca Goodridge will relocate the piece to an intimate Welsh setting. Sheen will take on the leading role of Stage Manager, while Russell T Davies will serve as creative associate and Pádraig Cusack as executive producer. The play will tour across Wales and visit London next year. Find out more here.

Later in the year, the Welsh National Theatre will present Owain and Henry, a new play by Gary Owen. It examines the 15th-century rebellion against the English crown by outlaw Owain Glyndŵr. Sheen will star as the last Welsh-born Prince of Wales, coming up against King Henry IV in a battle that could lead to freedom for Wales and the end of England. Running next year, you can find out more about the production here.

The productions are announced as Arts Council of Wales confirms transition funding to help the new theatre develop its structures and vision.

Sheen commented: “The confirmation of transition funding from Arts Council of Wales to enable Welsh National Theatre to develop in these early days is an important step. Additionally, our co-production model suits our early stage of working and it’s a thrill for Wales Millennium Centre and the Rose Theatre to join us on this journey. One truly ambitious play about the question of Wales’ very being on the biggest stage in the country. One Welsh interpretation of a classic which tours our nation and takes our voice to London, giving Welsh talent a platform to perform. We can’t wait to meet audiences and welcome them to our world.”

Sharon Gilburn is the Welsh National Theatre’s founding chief executive officer, alongside Tim Price, writer of Nye, who is the literary manager.

New plays have been commissioned by four new exciting voices in Welsh theatre: Azuka Oforka, Sian Owen, Rhys Warrington and Emily White.

Welsh National Theatre have also announced Welsh Net, an initiative to build a network of talent scouts across Wales. Viv Buckley is the first to take on the role and will be watching youth, amateur and professional theatre, performances and shows, to identify and develop talent.