Full cast announced for Nye with Michael Sheen at the National Theatre and Wales Millennium Centre

The National Theatre and Wales Millennium Centre have revealed the complete cast for Nye.

The play, written by Tim Price and directed by Rufus Norris, delves into the life of Aneurin ‘Nye’ Bevan and his pivotal role in establishing the NHS. Michael Sheen takes on the role of Nye in this joint production between the two venues.

The full cast includes Matthew Bulgo, Dyfan Dwyfor, Ross Foley, Daniel Hawksford, Bea Holland, Michael Keane, Nicholas Khan, Oliver Llewellyn-Jenkins, Mark Matthews, Ashley Mejri, Lee Mengo, David Monteith, Mali O’Donnell, and Sara Otung.

They join the previously announced cast members – Remy Beasley, Roger Evans, Jon Furlong, Stephanie Jacob, Kezrena James, Tony Jayawardena, Rebecca Killick, Rhodri Meilir, Sheen, and Sharon Small.

Norris leads a creative team that features set designer Vicki Mortimer, costume designer Kinnetia Isidore, lighting designer Paule Constable, co-choreographers Steven Hoggett and Jess Williams, composer Will Stuart, sound designer Donato Wharton, projection designer Jon Driscoll, staff director Francesca Goodridge, associate set designer Matt Hellyer and dialect coach Patricia Logue, with casting by Alastair Coomer CDG and Chloe Blake and company voice work by Cathleen McCarron and Tamsin Newlands.

The show is scheduled to run in the Olivier theatre from 24 February to 11 May, with the press night on 6 March 2024. Following its world premiere, the play will be staged at the Wales Millennium Centre from 18 May to 1 June.