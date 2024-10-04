Select West End theatres to dim lights for Gavin Creel

SOLT (Society of London Theatre) have confirmed that a selection of West End venues will dim their lights for award-winning performer Gavin Creel.

Creel, who appeared in a number of shows in the West End across a wildly successful career, passed away recently, aged 48.

It comes as Broadway’s Committee of Theatre Owners have announced a number of venues will dim their lights for the Tony Award-winning stage star.

According to a report in The Stage, the Adelphi Theatre, the Prince of Wales Theatre, Prince Edward Theatre and Gielgud Theatre, all venues where Creel performed, will have their lights dimmed. The time and date will align with the Broadway event.

In addition, Marisha Wallace and the Actor’s Church will host a candlelight vigil to commemorate award-winning stage star. The vigil will take place on Sunday 6 October at the Actor’s Church at 6.30pm, lasting an hour.

Wallace said in a statement: “London was Gavin’s second home and he did four shows in the West End. The Book of Mormon, Hair, Waitress and Mary Poppins. We will get together and share our beautiful memories of our friend. Fellow castmates, crew, friends and fans please come.”