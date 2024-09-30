Stage star Gavin Creel has died aged 48

Gavin Creel, star of Waitress, The Book of Mormon and more, has died aged 48.

Creel is said to have suffered from a rare and aggressive form of sarcoma, first diagnosed in July.

Creel made his Broadway debut in 2002’s Thoroughly Modern Millie, originating the role of Jimmy Smith and earning his first Tony nomination. He followed that up on Broadway as Jean-Michel in the 2004 revival of La Cage aux Folles. His second Tony nomination came in 2009 for playing Claude in Diane Paulus’s revival of Hair, and he won the award for costarring as Cornelius Hackl opposite Bette Midler and David Hyde Pierce in Hello, Dolly!.

In the UK, he won a WhatsOnStage Award and an Olivier Award for originating the role of Elder Price in The Book of Mormon, going on to star in Waitress before the Covid lockdowns. In 2006, he made his West End debut as Bert in Mary Poppins, while also appearing in the transfer of Hair.

His Broadway successes were mostly in revivals; namely, playing the Wolf/Cinderella’s Prince in the 2022 revival of Into the Woods and the dashing Steven Kodaly in She Loves Me.

The Book of Mormon producer Sonia Friedman said today: “Gavin Creel was one of the greatest actors and musicians I have ever worked with. I admired and revered him not only as an artiste but also as a deeply beautiful person. My time working with him on The Book of Mormon in London remains one of the joys of my producing career.”

With Rory O’Malley and Jenny Kanelos, Creel cofounded the nonprofit Broadway Impact, a voice within the theatre industry to advocate for the passing of the Marriage Equality Act. A graduate of the University of Michigan, Creel and friend Celia Keenan-Bolger founded the Celia Keenan-Bolger and Gavin Creel Activist Artist Endowed Scholarship Fund to encourage students to engage in social justice causes while at the school.

Creel’s most recent stage credit was a concept musical he wrote titled Walk On Through: Confessions of a Museum Novice. It premiered off-Broadway in 2023 and ran until early 2024.

He is survived by his mother Nancy Clemens Creel and father James Wiliiam Creel, his sisters Heather Elise Creel and Allyson Jo Creel and her wife Jen Kolb, his partner Alex Temple Ward, and his dog Nina.

