Broadway theatres to dim lights for Gavin Creel

Broadway’s Committee of Theatre Owners have announced they will dim their lights for Tony Award-winning stage star Gavin Creel.

Creel, who appeared in a number of shows in the West End across a wildly successful career, passed away recently, aged 48.

The date and time for the Broadway event will be confirmed after the liaising with Creel’s family. Venues involved will include Circle in the Square, Helen Hayes, Marquis, New Amsterdam, Samuel J. Friedman, Shubert, Stephen Sondheim, St James, Studio 54, Todd Haimes, and Vivian Beaumont theatres

“It is hard to fathom the loss of Gavin Creel,” said Jason Laks, interim president of The Broadway League. “Not only was he an actor of the highest caliber, but he was also a committed activist and champion for so many causes both within and outside of our industry. Gavin gave of his whole self to our community, both in his performances and his charitable work. The Broadway community is lucky to have known him both as an actor and an individual, and to have benefited from the joy that he brought into so many people’s lives.”

There are currently no plans to dim the West End lights for Creel. However, Marisha Wallace and the Actor’s Church will host a candlelight vigil to commemorate award-winning stage star. The vigil will take place on Sunday 6 October at the Actor’s Church at 6.30pm, lasting an hour.

Wallace said in a statement: “London was Gavin’s second home and he did four shows in the West End. The Book of Mormon, Hair, Waitress and Mary Poppins. We will get together and share our beautiful memories of our friend. Fellow castmates, crew, friends and fans please come.”