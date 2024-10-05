The Duchess (of Malfi) with Jodie Whittaker starts performances today

Whittaker returns to the stage after over a decade

The West End welcomes The Duchess (of Malfi) this evening!

Jodie Whittaker (Doctor Who, Broadchurch) returns to the London stage in Zinnie Harris’ adaptation of John Webster’s drama, with Harris also on directorial duties. Whittaker’s last stage role was in Antigone at the National Theatre opposite Christopher Eccleston, back in 2012.

The piece follows a recently widowed woman who, finding love and a second husband, is haunted and punished by her two brothers.

Whittaker is joined on stage by Paul Ready (Motherland) as The Cardinal, as well as Joel Fry, Rory Fleck Byrne, Jude Owusu, Elizabeth Ayodele, Hubert Burton, Matti Houghton, Hannah Visocchi, Kerill Kelly, Greg Snowden, and Amy Vicary-Smith.

The children’s cast includes Baylie Agbonlahor, Christopher Azzopardi, Céleste Fraser, Flor Gandra-Lobina, Hugh Holden, Erin Jemmotte, Isaac Vasunia and Malakai Young.

Harris’ take on the classic was first seen at the Edinburgh Lyceum Theatre in 2019, where it was said that she “reinvents the play in a compelling way.”

The creative team also includes set and costume designer Tom Piper, co-costume designer and associate set designer Max Johns, lighting designer Ben Ormerod, composer Oguz Kaplangi, sound designer MJ McCarthy, video and projection designer Jamie MacDonald, casting director Serena Hill, and children’s casting director Debbie O’Brien.

The Duchess (of Malfi) runs at the Trafalgar Theatre from 5 October to 20 December 2024, with a press night set for 16 October. Whittaker is not scheduled to appear on 18 and 19 October.