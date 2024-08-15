The Duchess (of Malfi) with Jodie Whittaker reveals complete cast

Motherland star Paul Ready will take on the role of The Cardinal

Casting is now complete for the upcoming production of The Duchess (of Malfi).

As previously reported, Jodie Whittaker (Doctor Who, Broadchurch) will return to the London stage in Zinnie Harris’ adaptation of John Webster’s drama, with Harris also on directorial duties. Whittaker’s last stage role was in Antigone at the National Theatre opposite Christopher Eccleston, back in 2012.

Whittaker will be joined on stage by Joel Fry, Rory Fleck Byrne, Jude Owusu, Elizabeth Ayodele, Hubert Burton, Matti Houghton, Hannah Visocchi, Kerill Kelly, Greg Snowden, and Amy Vicary-Smith.

The children’s cast includes Baylie Agbonlahor, Christopher Azzopardi, Céleste Fraser, Flor Gandra-Lobina, Hugh Holden, Erin Jemmotte, Isaac Vasunia and Malakai Young.

Newly announced today is Motherland star Paul Ready, who is set to take on the pivotal role of The Cardinal. His many stage credits include The Contingency Plan at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre, Macbeth at Shakespeare’s Globe, Measure for Measure at the Young Vic), In the Republic of Happiness at the Royal Court, and A Woman Killed with Kindness at the National Theatre, among others.

He commented: “I am thrilled to be joining The Duchess (of Malfi) cast and to dive into the complex world of The Cardinal. This character is a master of manipulation: under his outward appearance of respectability, he hides something darker and more sinister. It will be exciting to bring this to life in a way that resonates with contemporary audiences.”

Harris’ take on the classic was first seen at the Edinburgh Lyceum Theatre in 2019, where it was said that she “reinvents the play in a compelling way.” It follows a recently widowed woman who, finding love and a second husband, is haunted and punished by her two brothers.

The creative team also includes set and costume designer Tom Piper, co-costume designer and associate set designer Max Johns, lighting designer Ben Ormerod, composer Oguz Kaplangi, sound designer MJ McCarthy, video and projection designer Jamie MacDonald, casting director Serena Hill, and children’s casting director Debbie O’Brien.

The Duchess (of Malfi) runs at the Trafalgar Theatre from 5 October to 20 December 2024, with a press night set for 16 October. Whittaker is not scheduled to appear on 18 and 19 October.