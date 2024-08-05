Further cast joining Jodie Whittaker in West End production of The Duchess (Of Malfi) revealed

Additional casting has been announced for the upcoming West End production of The Duchess (Of Malfi).

As previously reported, Jodie Whittaker (Doctor Who, Broadchurch) will return to the London stage in Zinnie Harris’ adaptation of John Webster’s drama, with Harris also on directorial duties. Whittaker’s last stage role was in Antigone at the National Theatre opposite Christopher Eccleston, back in 2012.

Whittaker will be joined on stage by Joel Fry, Rory Fleck Byrne, Jude Owusu, Elizabeth Ayodele, Hubert Burton, Matti Houghton, Hannah Visocchi, Kerill Kelly, Greg Snowden, and Amy Vicary-Smith with further casting still to be revealed.

The children’s cast includes Baylie Agbonlahor, Christopher Azzopardi, Céleste Fraser, Flor Gandra-Lobina, Hugh Holden, Erin Jemmotte, Isaac Vasunia and Malakai Young.

Producer Howard Panter commented: “I am thrilled to bring together such an exceptional cast to join Jodie Whittaker on stage for this groundbreaking production of The Duchess (Of Malfi). Their combined talent and passion coupled with Zinnie Harris’ innovative re-imagining of Webster’s tragedy, will undoubtedly make this a truly unforgettable theatrical experience for London audiences this autumn.”

Harris’ take on the classic was first seen at the Edinburgh Lyceum Theatre in 2019, where it said that she “reinvents the play in a compelling way.” It follows a recently widowed woman who, finding love and a second husband, is haunted and punished by her two brothers.

The creative team also includes set and costume designer Tom Piper, co-costume designer and associate set designer Max Johns, lighting designer Ben Ormerod, composer Oguz Kaplangi, sound designer MJ McCarthy, video and projection designer Jamie MacDonald, casting director Serena Hill, and children’s casting director Debbie O’Brien.

The Duchess (Of Malfi) is set to run at the Trafalgar Theatre from 5 October to 20 December 2024, with a press night on 16 October. Whittaker is not scheduled to appear on 18 and 19 October.