Jodie Whittaker to star in The Duchess in the West End

Zinnie Harris’ twist on John Webster’s classic was first seen in Edinburgh five years ago

Jodie Whittaker will return to the London stage this summer.

The Doctor Who and Broadchurch star will lead The Duchess, Zinnie Harris’ take on John Webster’s The Duchess of Malfi.

Harris’ take on the classic tragedy was first seen at the Edinburgh Lyceum Theatre in 2019, where it said that she “reinvents the play in a compelling way.” It follows a recently widowed woman who, finding love and a second husband, is haunted and punished by her two brothers.

Whittaker was last on stage in Antigone at the National Theatre opposite Christopher Eccleston, back in 2012. She said today: “I’m beyond delighted to return to the stage after over a decade, and even more so to lead Zinnie Harris’ incredibly powerful adaptation of John Webster’s harrowing drama. Zinnie has so brilliantly propelled The Duchess of Malfi into contemporary culture, which is what originally drew me to the piece. Being able to portray the Duchess’ tragic and captivating story on stage every night is a true honour.”

It is set to play at the Trafalgar Theatre, running from for 11 weeks only from Sat 5 October to Friday 20 December 2024. Whittaker won’t appear on 18 and 19 October.

Further cast and creative team members are to be announced.