Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream winners Stevie Doc and Tobias Turley play final performance in the West End

Stevie Doc and Tobias Turley depart after winning the competition late last year

The two winners of hit ITV series Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream will play their final performance in the show tonight.

Stevie Doc and Tobias Turley, who won the televised competition after a live final at the Novello Theatre in December, began performances in the show at the end of January 2024, playing the roles of Sophie and Sky.

Mamma Mia! celebrated its 25th anniversary on 6 April 2024, making it one of the longest-running musicals in West End history. Since its premiere in 1999, the show has become a global sensation, with over 70 million people having seen it worldwide. The musical has grossed over £4.5 billion at the box office and inspired two successful films.

Fellow TV series finalist Maisie Waller, who previously had her drama school fees paid for by producer Judy Craymer, will join the show’s ensembler, in a nice continuation for the TV series.

