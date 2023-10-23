Judy Craymer on Mamma Mia! movies: ‘There’s definitely a trilogy there’

We caught up with the producer on the set of Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream

Mamma Mia! producer Judy Craymer has certainly been busy.

As the hit show begins to celebrate its 25th year in the West End, a new TV talent search show has been searching for the next two stars to cast as the new Sophie and Sky.

We visited Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream whilst it was in production and asked Craymer about the much-loved Mamma Mia! world that she’s helped to create.

Admitting that she often thinks about what the characters would be doing today, she said: “The two generations, the mother and daughter, and the three possible dads and of course, Sophie and Sky… There’s a lot of fun to be had in what those characters are doing in ten years time…”

“There’s a lot of ideas for another film, Mamma Mia! has earned that in the sense of it is so loved. The bar gets raised after each one, and the actors just love doing it. Story-wise, there’s definitely a trilogy there.”

But how about a second Mamma Mia! stage show? “If you owned a theatre, I’d love to ask you that question!” Craymer laughs, “It has been thought about… It’s a wonderful thought.”

Enthusing how great it was that audiences returned back to the West End post-pandemic, she says; “There’d be a lot of interest!”

Later during a press screening Craymer joked with host Zoe Ball about returning to the talent search show format next year to cast the three possible dads.