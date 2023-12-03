Finalists revealed for Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream TV show

Spoilers to follow!

The final four contestants set to compete in the grand finale of Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream have been set.

The TV talent show, which started out with 14 contestants vying for the role of Sophie and Sky in the 25th anniversary year of Mamma Mia! in the West End, will culminate next week with a grand finale in the West End.

Across the weeks, the contestants have been whittled down while facing workshops, live performances, fancing and more.

The four contestants in the finale are Stevie and Esme, up for the role of Sophie, with Tobias and Owen as Sky. They will now perform at a live finale at the Novello Theatre next Sunday (where we’ll be coming to you live!), with further footage also filmed in Corfu, where the show was taped earlier this year.

Find out more about the four finalists: