Meet MJ the Musical’s real-life brothers who star as father and son in the West End production

Recently, WhatsOnStage paid a visit to the Prince Edward Theatre in the West End to meet Ashley and Mitchell Zhangazha – two real-life brothers, who are currently starring in the UK premiere of MJ the Musical.

To make matters even more intriguing, Ashley plays patriarch Joseph Jackson (as well as choreographer Rob) in the production, while his younger brother plays his son, Michael Jackson.

Watch the video below to find out if it’s all brotherly love behind the scenes or if there’s any sibling rivalry between the two actors, who support opposing football clubs:

Also currently appearing in the London cast are Tony Award winner Myles Frost (reprising his role as MJ after appearing in the musical on Broadway), alongside Philippa Stefani as Rachel, Phebe Edwards as Katherine Jackson, Matt Mills as Berry Gordy/Nick, Rohan Pinnock-Hamilton as Tito Jackson/Quincy Jones, Matt Gonsalves as Alejandro, Jon Tsouras as Dave, as well as Ari Adebiyi, Cristiano Cuino, Jaydon Eastman, Khanya Madaka and Joel Molin sharing the role of Little Michael, with Kristiano Ricardo, Ashton Robertson and Asher Swaray-Gray as Little Marlon.

Kieran Alleyne serves as MJ alternate and standby for Michael, while Kwamé Kandekore is the standby for MJ and Michael.

The company is completed by Derek Aidoo, Morgan Baulch, Milan Cacacie, Spencer Darlaston-Jones, Hanna Dimtsu, Aden Dzuda (Randy Jackson), Marie Finlayson, Christopher Gopaul, Kalisha Johnson, Grace Kanyamibwa, Travis Kerry, Dianté Lodge, Simeon Montague (Jermaine Jackson), George Ross, Lydia Sterling, Toyan Thomas-Browne (Marlon Jackson), Taylor Walker, Charlotte-Kate Warren and Tavio Wright (Jackie Jackson).

MJ the Musical is penned by Lynn Nottage (Sweat) and directed and choreographed by Royal Ballet associate artist Christopher Wheeldon (An American in Paris). Set during rehearsals for the 1992 Dangerous tour, the piece explores Michael Jackson’s life through interviews with a visiting crew from MTV.

The production also features scenic design by Derek McLane, lighting design by Natasha Katz, costume design by Paul Tazewell, sound design by Gareth Owen, projection design by Peter Nigrini, and hair and wig design by Charles LaPointe. Musical supervision is by David Holcenberg, and the orchestrations and arrangements are by Holcenberg and Jason Michael Webb. UK Casting is by Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher.

MJ is now booking through to 26 April 2025, with tickets on sale below.