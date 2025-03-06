Steps musical Here and Now releases show footage ahead of tour

This trailer’s got a hold on my heart!
Here and Now has released a new trailer giving an exclusive look at the show.
Featuring the songs of hit UK pop group Steps, the new musical will tour the UK and Ireland from August 2025 to May 2026.
Last year, it enjoyed a record-breaking run at the Alexandra in Birmingham – where it was described in the WhatsOnStage review as being “foot kickin’, finger clickin’, leather slapping, hand clappin’.”
Set in a seaside superstore, the musical explores themes of love and betrayal. Written by Shaun Kitchener and featuring Steps’ well-known hits such as “Tragedy”, “Stomp”, “5,6,7,8,” and “One for Sorrow” the show is directed by Rachel Kavanaugh and choreographed by Matt Cole.
The world premiere run starred Rebecca Lock (as Caz McGovern), Hiba Elchikhe (Neeta Thakkar), Sharlene Hector (Vel King), and Blake Patrick Anderson as Robbie Davies, who appear in the footage below.
They were joined by Finty Williams, Dan Partridge, Helen Colby (Sinatra the Musical), Gary Milner (Kiss Me, Kate), River Medway (House of Cleopatra), Edward Baker Duly (The King and I) and John Stacey (Kiss Me, Kate), as Patricia, Ben, Tracey, Gareth, Jem, Max and Lesley respectively.
Casting for the tour is to be revealed.
The tour opens at the Aylesbury Waterside Theatre (29 to 30 August 2025) before moving to (deep breath) Manchester Opera House (2 to 13 September), Glasgow King’s Theatre (16 to 20 September), Dublin Bord Gáis Energy Theatre (23 September to 4 October), Southend Cliffs Pavilion (7 to 11 October), and Woking New Victoria Theatre (14 to 19 October). Additional stops include Aberdeen His Majesty’s Theatre (21 to 26 October), Newcastle Theatre Royal (28 October to 2 November), London New Wimbledon Theatre (4 to 9 November), Nottingham Theatre Royal (11 to 16 November), Sheffield Lyceum (18 to 22 November), Liverpool Empire Theatre (25 to 29 November), Theatre Royal Brighton (2 to 13 December) and Stockton Globe (15 to 28 December).
It continues into 2026 at Southampton’s Mayflower Theatre (20 to 24 January), Belfast Grand Opera House (27 to 31 January), Cardiff Wales Millennium Centre (3 to 7 February), York Grand Opera House (10 to 15 February), Oxford New Theatre (17 to 22 February), and Edinburgh Playhouse (24 February to 1 March).
The final stops include Wolverhampton Grand (10 to 15 March), Theatre Royal Plymouth (24 to 28 March), Milton Keynes Theatre (31 March to 4 April), Blackpool Opera House (8 to 12 April), Norwich Theatre Royal (14 to 19 April), Hull New Theatre (21 to 26 April), Leicester Curve (28 April to 3 May), and Leeds Grand Theatre (5 to 10 May).
The musical is presented by Steps in collaboration with ROYO, Pete Waterman, and Fascination Management. The creative team includes Kavanaugh (director), Cole (choreographer), Matt Spencer-Smith (musical supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements), Tom Rogers (set design), Gabriella Slade (costume design), Howard Hudson (lighting design), Adam Fisher (sound design), Sam Cox (wigs, hair, and makeup design), Phij Adams (music technology), and Will Burton for Grindrod Burton Casting (casting). Production management is handled by Setting Line.
