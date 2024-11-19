Steps musical Here and Now to embark on major tour next year – with dates confirmed

It’ll be going to far more than five, six, seven or even eight venues!

Steps, the UK pop group, has announced that their musical Here and Now will tour the UK and Ireland from August 2025 to May 2026.

Following its current run at the Alexandra in Birmingham, where it plays to 30 November 2024, the production will visit cities including Manchester, Glasgow, Dublin, and London after opening in Aylesbury in August 2025.

Set in a seaside superstore, the musical explores themes of love and betrayal. Written by Shaun Kitchener and featuring Steps’ well-known hits such as “Tragedy,” “Stomp,”, “5,6,7,8,” and “One for Sorrow,” the show is directed by Rachel Kavanaugh and choreographed by Matt Cole.

The production begins at the Aylesbury Waterside Theatre (29 to 30 August 2025) before moving to (deep breath) Manchester Opera House (2 to 13 September), Glasgow King’s Theatre (16 to 20 September), Dublin Bord Gáis Energy Theatre (23 September to 4 October), Southend Cliffs Pavilion (7 to 11 October), and Woking New Victoria Theatre (14 to 19 October). Additional stops include Aberdeen His Majesty’s Theatre (21 to 26 October), Newcastle Theatre Royal (28 October to 2 November), London New Wimbledon Theatre (4 to 9 November), Nottingham Theatre Royal (11 to 16 November), Sheffield Lyceum (18 to 22 November), Liverpool Empire Theatre (25 to 29 November), Theatre Royal Brighton (2 to 13 December) and Stockton Globe (15 to 28 December).

The tour continues into 2026 with Southampton Mayflower Theatre (20 to 24 January), Belfast Grand Opera House (27 to 31 January), Cardiff Wales Millennium Centre (3 to 7 February), York Grand Opera House (10 to 15 February), Oxford New Theatre (17 to 22 February), and Edinburgh Playhouse (24 February to 1 March).

The final stops include Wolverhampton Grand (10 to 15 March), Theatre Royal Plymouth (24 to 28 March), Milton Keynes Theatre (31 March to 4 April), Blackpool Opera House (8 to 12 April), Norwich Theatre Royal (14 to 19 April), Hull New Theatre (21 to 26 April), Leicester Curve (28 April to 3 May), and Leeds Grand Theatre (5 to 10 May).

The musical is presented by Steps in collaboration with ROYO, Pete Waterman, and Fascination Management. The creative team includes Kavanaugh (director), Cole (choreographer), Matt Spencer-Smith (musical supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements), Tom Rogers (set design), Gabriella Slade (costume design), Howard Hudson (lighting design), Adam Fisher (sound design), Sam Cox (wigs, hair, and makeup design), Phij Adams (music technology), and Will Burton for Grindrod Burton Casting (casting). Production management is handled by Setting Line.