Here and Now review – Steps musical is foot kickin’, finger clickin’, leather slapping, hand clappin’

There tend to be two kinds of jukebox musical – those where the story is the driver with songs supporting the narrative, and those where the songs predominate and the story winds round the tracks. Here and Now, which is set to the music of pop band Steps, is definitely in the second category.

Steps fans will certainly think they’ve got their money’s worth as the show is packed with tracks, each almost running into the next in the desire to keep the music going. Whether it’s “Better Best Forgotten”, “Tragedy”, “Deeper Shade of Blue”, “Story of a Heart”, “One For Sorrow”, “Summer of Love”, “After the Love Has Gone”, “Last Thing on My Mind” or “5, 6, 7, 8” –the hits remind us why Steps are one of the most successful British groups of recent decades.

Around these songs are twined the stories of four shop assistants who make a pledge, on a pineapple of all things, that this summer they will follow their dreams and fulfil their life’s ambitions – all before the 50th birthday of one of the gang, Caz.

Quite how these fates are determined is decided very much by which track comes next but across the show we see them fall in and out of love, deceive and be deceived, face disappointment, discover happiness, argue and rediscover the importance of friendship. As the plot twists and turns around the lyrics of the songs, there are times it feels forced and flimsy, but by the end, it all naturally comes together.

There are some standout performances. Rebecca Lock’s Caz is at the centre of much of the action as she encourages her friends to go after their heart’s desires. Lock also sings with depth and gusto, winning over the audience as she supports others while facing her own crises.

Sharlene Hector is her friend Vel who decides it is time to face up to who she really is, Blake Patrick Anderson is the youngster Robbie who wants to be loved and yet is afraid of emotion and Hiba Elchikhe plays Neeta – who has a crush on a fellow staff member but is afraid to tell him.

Finty Williams gives us a wonderfully comic store boss Patricia whose mispronunciation of French is a classic comedy bit, while River Medway’s Jem has a show-stopping number as a drag artist performing “Chain Reaction” on revolving washing machines.

There is lots to like about this show, with some great one-liners, clever observations on life and some lovely comic scenes including a romance in a rubbish bin and a nifty dance routine at the airport.

Written by Shaun Kitchener and directed by Rachel Kavanaugh, Here and Now is not afraid to laugh at itself and is confident the audience will go with it. There are moments of ludicrous hyperbole, but the show’s tongue is so firmly in its cheek it manages to get away with it.

The design team of Tom Rogers on set, Gabriella Slade on costumes and Howard Hudson on lighting ensure a dazzling display of colour and illumination with plenty of fun details from the stacked shelves covering the theatre wings to the multicoloured “5,6,7,8” above the stage. Matt Cole’s choreography is lively and makes great use of props from shopping trolleys and check-outs to beach inflatables and suitcases.

Ultimately this musical is more likely to appeal to Steps fans who will enjoy seeing their favourite songs in a new context than audience members more interested in being gripped by a plot but, as a piece of feel-good froth, it will get a hold of some hearts.