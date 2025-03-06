The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical to embark on first UK tour

Exclusive: The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical will set out on a tour of the UK later this year.

Rick Riordan’s bestselling The Lightning Thief novel was first seen on stage in New York in 2014 and has since toured the US, including a limited Broadway run in 2019.

Its story follows Percy Jackson, a New York City teenager who discovers he is the son of the Greek god Poseidon.

The piece received its London premiere last year and continues to play at the Other Palace until 31 August 2025.

Lizzi Gee (Groundhog Day) directs and choreographs, while Joe Tracz (Be More Chill) wrote the book for the production, and Rob Rokicki (Monstersongs) is the composer and lyricist.

The Lightning Thief will kick off its tour at Theatre Royal Windsor on 15 August 2025, before visiting Newcastle Theatre Royal (27 to 31 August), Milton Keynes Theatre (3 to 6 September), Liverpool Empire (16 to 20 September), Brighton Theatre Royal (30 September to 4 October), Regent Theatre, Stoke-on-Trent (7 to 11 October), Coventry Belgrade (14 to 18 October), Bradford Alhambra Theatre (21 to 25 October), and New Wimbledon Theatre (28 Oct to 1 Nov).

More tour dates into 2026 are to be revealed, along with casting and creative team.

Producer Paul Taylor-Mills said: “We’re thrilled to bring Percy Jackson’s epic journey to more UK audiences following the success we’ve had in London. This show is full of energy, humour, and heart—whether you’re a long-time fan or new to the world of Camp Half-Blood, you’re in for an unforgettable adventure.”

Tickets are on sale to the Other Palace run below.