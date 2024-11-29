whatsonstage white
Max Harwood takes on his dream role as Percy Jackson in The Lightning Thief musical

The London premiere celebrated its official opening at the Other Palace last night

Tom Millward

Tom Millward

| London |

29 November 2024

Max Harwood in an interview for WhatsOnStage
Max Harwood, © WhatsOnStage

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is now officially open!

WhatsOnStage was invited to attend the press night at the Other Palace yesterday, where Percy Jackson fans and musical theatre aficionados united for a celebratory evening fit for the gods!

Max Harwood, perhaps best known for his film role in Everybody’s Talking About Jamie and recent stage appearance in Stranger Things: The First Shadow, is living his greek mythological dream in the titular role alongside Jessica Lee (as Annabeth) and Scott Folan (as Grover). We caught up with the leading trio, alongside director-choreographer Lizzie Gee (Groundhog Day) and the show’s composer-lyricist Rob Rokicki (Monstersongs), after the curtain call.

Check out our lightning-fuelled opening night video below:

Joe Tracz’s (Be More Chill) stage adaptation of Rick Riordan’s bestselling novel first premiered off-Broadway in 2014 and has since toured the US, including a limited Broadway run in 2019. It follows Percy Jackson, a New York City teenager who discovers he is the son of the Greek god Poseidon.

The cast also features Paisley Billings as Sally Jackson, Greg Barnett as Mr Brunner/Poseidon/Hades, Joe Allen (Charlie and The Chocolate Factory) as Mr D/Gabe, Samantha Mbolekwa (Dear Evan Hansen) as Clarisse, and Joaquin Pedro Valdes as Luke/Ares.

The ensemble members include Philip Catchpole (The Book of Mormon), Morgan Gregory (Newsies), Charlotte O’Rourke (Cruel Intentions), and Alex Waxman, making her professional stage debut.

Set and costume design is by WhatsOnStage Award winner Ryan Dawson Laight, with lighting by Charlie Morgan Jones, sound design by Dominic Bilkey, and video design by Duncan McLean. Illusions are by Richard Pinner, fight direction is by Lisa Connellpuppet direction is by Laura Cubitt and musical supervision is by Jeremy Wootton.

The musical director is Ben McQuigg, the associate set and costume designer is Christophe Eynde, the assistant director is Danielle Kassaraté and the assistant choreographer is Libby Watts.

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical continues at the Other Palace until 2 March 2025, with tickets on sale below.

