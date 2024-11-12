Rehearsal images released for The Lightning Thief musical’s UK premiere

The show will open at the Other Palace later this month

Take a peek inside the rehearsal room for the London premiere of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical has been announced.

The musical adaptation of Rick Riordan’s bestselling The Lightning Thief first premiered off-Broadway in 2014 and has since toured the US, including a limited Broadway run in 2019.

The story follows Percy Jackson, a New York City teenager who discovers he is the son of the Greek god Poseidon.

The team for the London production includes book scribe Joe Tracz (Be More Chill), composer and lyricist Rob Rokicki (Monstersongs), and director-choreographer Lizzi Gee (Groundhog Day).

Joining the previously announced Max Harwood as Percy Jackson, Scott Folan as Grover and Jessica Lee as Annabeth will be Paisley Billings as Sally Jackson, Greg Barnett as Mr Brunner/Poseidon/Hades, Joe Allen (Charlie and The Chocolate Factory) as Mr D/Gabe, Samantha Mbolekwa (Dear Evan Hansen) as Clarisse, and Joaquin Pedro Valdes as Luke/Ares.

The ensemble members include Philip Catchpole (The Book of Mormon), Morgan Gregory (Newsies), Charlotte O’Rourke (Cruel Intentions), and Alex Waxman, making her professional stage debut.

Set and costume design is by WhatsOnStage Award winner Ryan Dawson Laight (My Son’s A Queer), with lighting by Charlie Morgan Jones (Derren Brown – Showman), sound design by Dominic Bilkey (The Lehman Trilogy), and video design by Duncan McLean (Shrek The Musical). Other key roles include illusions by Richard Pinner (Here You Come Again), fight direction by Lisa Connell (Heathers), puppet direction by Laura Cubitt (A Monster Calls) and musical supervision by Jeremy Wootton (Heathers). The musical director is Ben McQuigg (The Power of Camelot).

The associate set and costume designer is Christophe Eynde (Your Lie in April), assistant director Danielle Kassaraté (The Curious Incident Of The Dog In The Night-Time) and assistant choreographer Libby Watts (Wicked).

The show will open at the Other Palace on 22 November.