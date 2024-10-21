The Lightning Thief musical announces further casting

See who will be accompanying Percy Jackson on his quest

The Lightning Thief musical has added further casting to its UK premiere.

Based on the best-selling novel by Rick Riordan, The Lightning Thief features a score by Rob Rokicki and a book by Be More Chill scribe Joe Tracz. The show, set in 2024, follows a New York teenager who discovers he is descended from the god Poseidon. The revelation is the beginning of a journey through a pantheon of problems. It had its off-Broadway premiere in 2014, ahead of two US tours, a second off-Broadway run and a 16-week Broadway season in 2019.

As already revealed, Max Harwood will take on the role in the piece when it opens at the Other Palace in central London on 23 November 2024.

Joining Harwood and confirmed today are Jessica Lee and Scott Folan, playing Annabeth and Grover respectively.