Babies musical to open at the Other Palace

Jack Godfrey and Martha Geelan’s new musical Babies will have its fully staged premiere this summer in London.

The show, which follows a group of year 11 students that are tasked with looking after robot babies as part of an emergency sex education prokect, was first seen as part of three concerts at the Lyric Theatre in November 2023.

The show, staged in full, will now play a strictly limited six-week season at the Other Palace from 31 May to 14 July 2024, produced by Crossroads Live (The Bodyguard, Annie, Chicago, Cats, The Drifters Girl ) and theatre development company Indigo Productions (led by James Lane and Ed McGovern). Tickets are on sale now, with all 900 tickets for the first three shows priced at £20.

Godfrey and Geelan (who also directs) said today: “We feel very proud and excited to be part of the impressive wave of new musicals in the West End this year. Babies is about what it is to be young right now, what it is to be questioning the future, how it feels to try and get everything right. We hope it speaks to audiences of all ages; all lived experiences. We hope there’s something in there for everyone.”