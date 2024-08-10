Breaking: Disney announces The Greatest Showman stage musical

The production may have been workshopped in recent weeks on UK shores

The Greatest Showman is being adapted into a full stage musical, Disney has revealed at D23.

The musical film starring Hugh Jackman, Zendaya, Zac Efron and Keala Settle, which explores the life and fortunes of the circus entertainer PT Barnum, first premiered at the end of 2017, and went on to be a box office smash, making $435 million worldwide. Numbers in the film include “The Greatest Show”, “A Million Dreams”, “Rewrite the Stars” and “From Now On”.

It features music by hit composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, responsible for musicals such as Dear Evan Hansen, Dogfight and A Christmas Story. The duo were recently in London and posted images from rehearsal rooms alongside a number of award-winning West End stars, though it is unconfirmed whether this was for The Greatest Showman or another project.

The company said in a statement today: “The stage adaptation of The Greatest Showman, featuring the Academy Award-nominated songs of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, will announce production timetable, creative team, and cast at a later date.”

The production is different to circus show Come Alive!, opening this autumn and featuring songs from the film.