Cast announced for Aladdin at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre

The Lyric Hammersmith Theatre has announced the full cast for its upcoming pantomime, Aladdin, set to run during the 2024/2025 season.

The production will be directed by Nicholai La Barrie and written by Sonia Jalaly, both of whom previously collaborated on the theatre’s 2022 pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk.

André Antonio, known for his role in Get Up, Stand Up!, will take on the title role. Returning to the stage will be Emmanuel Akwafo as Widow Twerkey and Jodie Jacobs as the Genie. Both actors were part of last year’s pantomime, Cinderella, and will reprise their roles in this new production. Aleyna Mohanraj has been cast as Jasmine, and Andrew Pepper will play the antagonist, Abanazaar.

The ensemble includes Summer Priest, Francisco Gomes, and Laura Dawn Pyatt. Additionally, Isaiah James-Mitchell, a participant from the Lyric’s Springboard programme, joins the cast. Springboard, which was launched in 2022, is a free training initiative aimed at providing opportunities to individuals from underrepresented groups within the theatre industry.

The production team for Aladdin includes set and costume design by Good Teeth, choreography by Alexzandra Sarmiento, lighting design by Sally Ferguson, sound design by Nick Manning, and musical direction by Adam Gerber. The casting was managed by Richard Johnston for Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher Casting, with Olivia Zacharia serving as associate musical director and Harper K Hefferson as assistant director.

The theatre will continue its community engagement by offering up to four free tickets to the Free First Night performance on 16 November for residents and workers in Hammersmith and Fulham, with applications opening in October. Additionally, Year 5 and 6 students in state schools across the borough will be eligible for free tickets to select performances.

In addition to Aladdin, the Lyric will also present Raymond Briggs’ Father Christmas, adapted by Pins and Needles, from 20 November to 28 December. Directed by Emma Earle, this production is geared toward younger audiences and their families, featuring live music and puppetry. On 16 December, the theatre will host a one-night concert featuring singer, pianist, and songwriter Joe Stilgoe.