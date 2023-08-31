Lyric Hammersmith announces cast of Cinderella pantomime

The Lyric Hammersmith has revealed the complete cast and creative team for the 2023 pantomime production of Cinderella.

Comedian, writer and composer Vikki Stone returns to the Lyric after penning 2021’s Aladdin, which went on to win Best Script at the British Panto Awards, while Tonderai Munyevu (currently performing in As You Like It at Shakespeare’s Globe) will take on directorial duties.

Stone said: “There’s something uniquely special about the Lyric panto. It’s hard to put into words exactly what it is, but there’s just something about the alchemy of talent and fun in this building in particular, that makes this one of the coolest pantos in the country.”

Munyevu added: “I cannot wait to bring Cinderella to west London this Christmas. Vikki Stone has outdone herself with this show which takes centre stage in Hammersmith. It is very cheeky, it’s very magical, and it’s definitely very poptastic! This Cinderella is hilarious and exhilarating festive fun for all the family. We have an exceptional cast ready to dance, sing and make you laugh out loud in the aisles this Christmastime. This will be an unforgettable pitch-perfect panto of your dreams!”

The company will be led by Tilly La Belle Yengo in the titular role, alongside Emmanuel Akwafo as Lady Jelly Bottom, Charlie Cameron as Muffy, Jodie Jacobs as the Fairy, Damien James as Prince Henry, and Meghan Treadway as Gusset. Ensemble members include Maya De Faria, Jerome Lincoln and Bella Macdonald.

The production’s creative team will feature set and costume designer Good Teeth, choreographer Arielle Smith, lighting designer Ciarán Cunningham, composer and arranger Corin Buckeridge, sound designer Nick Manning, musical director Adam Gerber, casting director Sophie Parrott CDG and assistant director Mo Korede.

Cinderella is scheduled to run from 18 November 2023 to 6 January 2024, with a press night set for 25 November.

In addition, the Lyric will also present the return of Raymond Briggs’ Father Christmas, adapted by Pins and Needles and directed by Emma Earle. Recommended for those under the age of six and their families, it runs from 22 November until 30 December 2023.

