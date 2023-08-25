Marlowe Theatre reveals 2023 pantomime cast

The Marlowe Theatre has announced casting for its annual pantomime production.

Written and directed by Paul Hendy and co-produced by Evolution Productions, the Canterbury-based venue will stage Aladdin from 24 November 2023 until 7 January 2024.

The company will include Strictly Come Dancing champion Kevin Clifton (Singin’ in the Rain) as the villainous Abanazer, marking his panto debut.

“I’m absolutely over the moon to be returning to The Marlowe for Aladdin!,” said Clifton. “This will be my first ever pantomime, and I’m so excited that I get to play the baddie! It’ll be totally different from anything I’ve done before, and I can’t wait to revel in all the boos and hisses.

“After performing in Canterbury with Strictly Ballroom and Rock Of Ages, I knew I had to come back. Canterbury is going to be the perfect place to soak up the festive cheer! Get ready for some villainous dance moves and a whole lot of fun. Can’t wait to see you there, Canterbury!”

Clifton will be joined on stage by West End stars Alistair So (The King and I) in the titular role and Lauren Chia (Disney’s Aladdin) as Jasmine, alongside Ben Roddy as Dame Dolly in his 14th Canterbury panto appearance, as well as Phil Gallagher (CBeebies’ Mister Maker), Shannon Farrell (Betty Blue Eyes) and Zain Abrahams (Demon Dentist) and acrobats The Black Diamonds.

Hendy commented: “We’re incredibly proud of Evolution and The Marlowe’s reputation for producing some of the biggest and best pantomimes in the country. We can’t wait to see Ben, Phil and Kevin return to the stage, and welcome Alastair, Lauren and many more for the first time!”

