Palladium pantomime announces Peter Pan and Wendy casting

Further casting has been announced for the London Palladium pantomime, Peter Pan.

Louis Gaunt (The Wizard of Oz) will return to the venue to play the title role in the new panto, which begins its five-week run on 9 December.

Joining him will be Frances Mayli McCann (Bonnie and Clyde, Death Note), taking on the role of Wendy. The duo join the previously announced Jennifer Saunders, Julian Clary, Paul Zerdin, Nigel Havers, Gary Wilmot and Rob Madge.

Director and producer Michael Harrison said, “I’m so thrilled Louis is joining our cast for Peter Pan this Christmas… following Jack and the Beanstalk last year, he is a firm favourite of both the audience and the regular Palladium company. Louis is a proper leading man who is also brilliant in the Palladium production of The Wizard of Oz. And following her starring performance in Bonnie and Clyde, we all can’t wait to welcome Frances for her Palladium panto debut.”

Harrison’s production has set designs by Mark Walters and costume designs by Hugh Durrantcreated especially for The London Palladium, choreography by Karen Bruce, lighting designs by Ben Cracknell, sound designs by Gareth Owen and composition and orchestrations by Gary Hind.

