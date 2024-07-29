Our Country’s Good revival announces cast and creative team

The Lyric Hammersmith Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for its upcoming production of Our Country’s Good.

Witten by Timberlake Wertenbaker and directed by Rachel O’Riordan, the production runs from 5 September to 5 October 2024.

The play, based on Thomas Keneally’s novel The Playmaker, depicts the story of Australia’s first penal colony. The venue has stated that Wertenbaker will collaborate with consultant Ian Michael to respect the history and voices of Australia’s First Nations People as part of this new production.

The cast includes Catrin Aaron (Romeo and Julie) as Liz Morden/Lieutenant Will Dawes, Jack Bardoe (Love’s Labour’s Lost) as John Arscott/Harry Brewer/Captain Jemmy Campbell, Ruby Bentall (Ramona Tells Jim) as Mary Brenham/Reverend Johnson/Meg Long, Nick Fletcher (Minority Report) as Robert Sideway/Captain David Colllins, Olivier Huband (The Duchess of Malfi) as Caesar/Captain Watkin Tench, Harry Kershaw (Peter Pan Goes Wrong) as John Wisehammer/Captain Arthur Phillip, Finbar Lynch (The Deep Blue Sea) as Ketch Freeman/Major Robbie Ross, Simon Manyonda (The Crucible) as Second Lieutenant Ralph Clarke, Na’arah (The Sunshine Club) as First Nations Narrator, Aliyah Odoffin (Sleepova) as Duckling Smith/Lieutenant George Johnston, and Nicola Stephenson (War Horse) as Dabby Bryant/Second Lieutenant William Faddy.